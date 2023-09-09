I love shooting college football, especially the big games. There is nothing like the atmosphere generated when you are surrounded by 100,000 rabid, alcohol-infused fans on a fall Saturday afternoon.
Just like the Hilltoppers, I got off to a slow, rusty start shooting last week in WKU’s 41-24 win over the visiting South Florida Bulls. I don’t have the luxury of shooting practices or scrimmages as in the past. I have to get up to speed pretty quick when the season starts.
I took my normal spot in the corner of the end zone, knowing that Daily News staff photographer Grace Ramey had the other end covered. I shot more than 2,900 frames, most with long glass, and didn’t really get anything that spectacular. My best photo of the day was Austin Reed’s diving touchdown with the ball extended touching the pylon.
No long glass needed for that snap. I was quick with my third camera, sporting a 70-200mm lens for just that play. Editing my photos after the game was a bit of downer as I always judge my game by my favorite college football photo, taken 16 years ago.
Before a crowd of 90,086 at The Swamp Sept. 1, 2007, the sixth-ranked Florida Gators hosted WKU in the seasonal “money game.” You know, the game where a smaller school gets a boatload of money and exposure to play a Power 5 conference team. They are a necessary evil in the FBS. The Gators and their fans expected a blowout and the Hilltoppers hoped for a stunning upset. The Gators got their wish, the Hilltoppers came away with a pocket full of cash and no major injuries. I came away with my best college football photo to date.
I was shooting down the line of scrimmage as the Gators were driving when Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow went airborne and collided with Western Kentucky defender Andre Lewis. I instinctively threw up my wide-angle lens in front my face at the peak of the mid-air collision. I could barely contain myself the rest of the game, which was terminated with 8:23 left in the fourth quarter after a one hour and two minute delay due to lightning in the area. The Gators won 49-3.
Not that I, or the Hilltoppers, are looking past Houston Christian University Saturday, but the “money game” at “The Shoe” is just a week away. I have mixed emotions about the Hilltoppers/Buckeyes tilt in Columbus. In the stands with the 102,000-plus OSU faithful will be a whole host of my Ohio family. They are rabid and yes, alcohol-infused fans of the Scarlet and Gray. The trash talking has already started.
Ohio State is due to spend $2.6 million in combined payouts for upcoming non-conference games against Youngstown State and Western Kentucky, according to copies of the game contracts obtained by The Dispatch through public records requests.
A WKU win is not out of the realm of possibility. Texas A&M paid Appalachian State $1.5 million to play at College Station. App State skipped town with a massive check – and a 17-14 victory. Notre Dame dolled out $1.25 million to Marshall to play at South Bend. The Thundering Herd took the money and also won, 26-21, and finally, Nebraska paid Georgia Southern nearly $1.4 million to play at Lincoln. Georgia Southern took the money and ran to a 45-42 victory.
With all the hype and excitement, I am trying to focus on making another great big game photo that will usurp my Tebow-Lewis collision instead of the final outcome. I know a Hilltopper upset will sink the Buckeyes’ season and I will be unwelcome for the rest of the year at family gatherings in Columbus.
Go Tops!
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at (270) 783-3273 or via email at joe.imel@bgdailynews.com.