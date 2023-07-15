“It’s clearly a budget. It’s got a lot of numbers in it.” George W. Bush, 43rd president of the United States.
Numbers have always been a big part of my newspaper life. First as a photojournalist and now as general manger. The first part of my career numbers revolved around apertures: 2.8, 4, 5.6, focal lengths: 200, 300, 600; shutter speeds: 1/60, 1/125, 1/250; and film speeds: 64, 400 and 3200.
As general manager, I am concerned with more important numbers such as labor percentages, EBITDA, revenue, expense, circulation and digital impressions. I am buried in numbers in my new role but they help me understand where we have been, where we are headed and trends.
I came across another set of numbers recently that really intrigued me and are related to the paper as a local business in this community. I thought I would share them because they are eye-opening and give us a glimpse into the future.
I believe in paying my civic rent so I joined Rotary at the urging of two good Rotarians, Gayla Warner and Rick Williams. As part of her “What Makes Bowling Green and Warren County Great” series, Warner enlisted the aide of Ben Peterson, executive director of the City-County Planning Commission. He presented an overview of the city and county by the numbers and they were eye-opening.
I am a huge fan of sharing information so I will try to encapsulate some of the numbers that stood out to me. After World War II, Warren County experienced a 50% growth over a 10 year period with a 16,000-person increase in the 90s, 20,000-person increase in the 2000s and as of the 2020 census, a 32,513-person increase. The projection for 2050 is an increase of 74,743 people to bring our population in the city and county to nearly 210,000 people. We currently have north of 135,000 people.
Why are 2,500 or more people moving here every year? Peterson said we are within a day’s drive of 60% of the U.S. population and within a 600 mile radius of 51% of America’s manufacturing workforce, 41% of U.S. retailers and 54% of all U.S. personal income. Not to mention the quality of life in Southcentral Kentucky.
Manufacturing is driving a lot of that growth with largest manufacturers being BG Metalforming, 1,251, GM Corvette Plant, 1,100, Henkel AG & Co., 930, Kobe Aluminum, 749, Country Oven Bakery, 645 and Trace Die Cast at 540 people. That does not include the 2,000 planned jobs at the Envison AESC battery plant with a potential to bring 3,000 more jobs with the second and third phases, which have not been announced. This does not include employment numbers from Western Kentucky University, Med Center Health or the Warren County Public School System, all large employers in the community.
Where are all of those people going to live? Peterson addressed that, too, mentioning the proximity of the larger battery plant in Glendale just 53 miles north. It places Munfordville as the halfway point.
In January the average home price in Bowling Green was $252,799 (up 15.3%), $248,258 in Elizabethtown (up 11.9%), and $145,860 in Munfordville (up 14%). New construction of residential units is only slowed by the shortage of materials, the disruption of the supply chain, workers and that unpredictable number, inflation.
Annually, Bowling Green has added 280 new rental units (60.5%) and 183 new single family homes (39.5%) for a total of 463 units. Warren County has added 55 new rental units (11.5%) and 425 new single family units (88.5%) for a total of 480 units. Combined, there are 335 new rental units (35.5%) and 608 new single family homes (64.5%). So, despite what you read on social media, there are more homes than apartments being built.
Peterson spoke of a multitude of initiatives to improve the quality of life in the city and county. Affordable housing was high on the list with increased partnerships with the city and non-profits for affordable housing: Habitat for Humanity, Live the Dream, Housing Authority and Section 8 vouchers. The city is updating the Housing Needs Assessment in 2023 and making a $4 million investment to address homelessness and affordable housing with $2 million earmarked for homelessness infrastructure and services and $2 million for subsidized housing.
He also touched on continued downtown development from the Hill to the river, development on the riverfront, the entertainment district, city park, private investments such as The Launch and Landing, Digs on the River, Service One Credit Union’s new building, the Greenways masterplan, the city loop connecting parks and neighborhoods as well as bicycle and pedestrian improvements.
One interesting nugget of info he shared was the Mammoth Cave Trial – the creation of the trail from downtown Bowling Green to Mammoth Cave National Park. Some money has been secured and plans are on the horizon, all to make the city and county more attractive to news businesses, the workforce and current residents.
There is no way to convey all of the numbers, information, plans and insights that were presented. I thought I might just give a glimpse behind the scenes on how these numbers are drivers of our future.
The one number that stood out to me from all of this was that the road diet (from 4 lanes to 2 with a turn lane and bike lanes) the Kentucky Department of Transportation put the Bypass on will save me 19 seconds. I am going to make sure I save up that time and go make some pictures.
