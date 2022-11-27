Often times when I am shooting pictures for the paper, depending on the assignment, I feel a bit disconnected from things as I look though the lens and make pictures to tell the story. Other times, the lens amplifies what is going on in front of me and I am swelled up in the emotion of the moment.
I started Thanksgiving day by taking my mom to church at St. Joe’s, where we were able to give spiritual thanks for our blessings. I took her home and headed to First Christian Church to cover the annual free community Thanksgiving Day meal collaboration between First Christian Church and State Street United Methodist Church, which dates back over 20 years. Each church alternates hosting the event, with First Christian Church at 1106 State St. being the location of this year’s meal. They planned on serving around 1,100 meals.
I love covering these types of assignments, seeing our community step forward and help. There were dozens of volunteers of multiple denominations and several area churches packaging meals, loading cars that were delivering hundreds of dinners, and folks that were in line to pick up a Thanksgiving meal like Navy veteran Donald Norton, who lives on a fixed income with his wife. He was all smiles as Jeff Katz from State Street United Methodist Church handed him two warm meals.
It’s also a chance to see friends who I have met over the past thee decades covering stories and meet new people. This is where our community shines, no partisan politics, religious disagreements or selfishness, just helping others in need. I wish this spirit of cooperation and focus spilled over into our daily lives throughout the year.
After making frames that showed volunteers working, I turned to the doorway where meals would be served to those walked in. I saw faces of the homeless and those struggling to make ends meet lined up waiting to pick up a meal or sit and eat a warm meal indoors. There were young and old, weathered and gaunt faces staring back at me as scanned the room to make a photo.
I always think about balancing the dignity of people in tough situations versus the need to tell a story that our community needs to see, read about and hear. As I looked to find a photo that told the story of need, I looked to my left and saw Leiah Eakles sitting with an elderly gentleman and praying. I switched to my camera with a wide-angle lens to capture the quiet moment.
As I shot photos I waited for a break in their prayer so I could introduce myself and get his name. I found out he is Henry Latimer, an Army veteran who was just released from the hospital. He came to get a meal for himself and his wife, Sara. I told him I was going to shoot pictures and he and Leiah went back to talking. Henry began crying, wondering why he and his wife could barely survive on their fixed income.
Through his tears and strained voice, he told Leiah he was a vet, always voted, didn’t have a criminal record, goes to church and always tried to do the right thing by everyone. He said he and Sara can barely make it and have no place to turn. It was a heart-wrenching scene to see and hear of Henry’s struggles as Leiah spoke of faith and relying on God.
A familiar feeling came over me while shooting – telling his story maybe just isn’t enough. I’m not sure how to help Henry and Sara but I know there are resources out there and people in the community willing to help. As I wrapped up taking pictures, Henry thanked me, picked up his meals and slowly shuffled away.
If you read this and want to help Henry and Sara, please email me at jimel@bgdailynews.com. My Thanksgiving Day assignment this year has to be more than just telling someone’s story.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at 270-783-3273 or via email at jimel@bgdailynews.com.