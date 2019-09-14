One of the leading and most preventable causes of death across the globe is suicide.
Roughly 129 Americans take their own lives each day, and for each life lost 25 others attempt suicide, according to the most recent information available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In fact, suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States.
CDC reports showed 47,173 Americans committed suicide in 2017. Perhaps more perplexing is that suicide is the second-leading cause of death for those ages 15-34.
In Kentucky, 770 lives were lost to suicide in 2017 – one person every 11 hours – making it the 11th-leading cause of death. More than four times as many people died by suicide than alcohol-related vehicle accidents.
Fortunately, suicide is preventable, which is why a worldwide awareness day is held annually in September.
This year’s theme, “Working Together to Prevent Suicide,” stressed the importance of recognizing warning signs and symptoms including:
- extreme feelings of hopelessness, despair and self-doubt.
- making end-of-life plans such as preparing wills and giving away valued possessions.
- discussing suicide methods, purchasing weapons or acquiring large quantities of medication.
- drug or alcohol use, which can cause impulsive behavior.
- isolation – cutting off social connections with family and friends.
- sudden sense of calm.
Suicidal thoughts are a signal for help and can be treated. Make a promise to yourself that you will overcome the feelings for another minute, hour, day or whatever it takes to get help.
The International Association for Suicide Prevention urges those who may be suicidal to reach out for help from a doctor, family member or trusted friend.
Every life lost is someone’s partner, parent, child or friend. IASP statistics show that for each life lost to suicide, about 135 people are affected.
