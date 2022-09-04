It’s no secret that local media companies across the country – radio, TV and especially newspapers – have experienced seismic shifts in their business models in recent years with the internet and smartphones redefining how people get information.
Add big tech into the mix, and the local slice of the advertising pie gets smaller. Much of that revenue has shifted to Google, Facebook and Amazon, which together now hold 64% of the U.S. online advertising market.
Despite the revenue challenges created by a fractured communication landscape, the news industry has more readers than ever before – upwards of 10 times as many, according to Danielle Coffey, vice president of the News Media Alliance.
The new information model has resulted in more people scrolling on Facebook to find out what their neighbor is saying and fewer reporters in communities on the ground covering local issues, businesses, schools and government. Bowling Green is no different.
The Daily News has partnered with Report for America (RFA), a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. Their mission statement is a call to service to strengthen our communities and our democracy through local journalism that is truthful, fearless, fair and smart.
Sarah Michels, whose byline you have been reading for the past three months, is our RFA reporter at the Daily News. Managing Editor Wes Swietek applied for the program, interviewed and hired Sarah.
“Report for America’s grant allowed us to bring to Bowling Green a great young reporter like Sarah Michels. She has already proven a great addition in helping us cover the community like no one else does,” Swietek said. “I think it’s important to remember that when it came time to report on things like December’s tornadoes, we produced a comprehensive daily rundown of important news, despite the fact that many of us at the Daily News were directly impacted, and even temporarily homeless, in the aftermath. That effort was not only because it was our job, but because we live in, and love, this community.”
Michels has added an extra layer of local news reporting that only the Daily News provides the community. She complements the reporting of Don Sergent, Justin Story, Ann Marie Dotson, Grace Ramey, Jeff Nations, Micheal Compton, Jared MacDonald and Swietek.
“When I first learned of the RFA program three years ago, I knew I had to apply. Like many of my peers, I’d previously harbored dreams of working for national papers like the New York Times or Washington Post right out of college, but after a summer internship at the Lexington Herald-Leader, I realized the importance of local, community journalism. I could be just another journalist in an oversaturated NYC or D.C. market, or I could tell stories in communities that nobody else was going to tell. The latter seemed more fulfilling and impactful,” Michels said. “During my time at the Daily News, I’ve worked hard to listen to the concerns of the regional community and faithfully tell its stories. I’ve written stories about the suds issue at Lost River Cave, regional dam issues and the solar power project in Logan County as a community watchdog. I’ve also written good news stories about growing tourism, impactful local research and the efforts of community individuals and nonprofits because I believe that balance is necessary.
“Three months in, I know I still have a lot to learn and plenty of people to meet. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve this community, and I’m always just a phone call or email away, ready to listen,” Michels said.
The RFA program not only provides us with more coverage, it pays half of Michels’ salary and give us a unique opportunity to reach out to community partners to contribute to covering our half of her salary. The RFA program will keep Michels in Bowling Green for possibly up to three years, and the Daily News has an opportunity to get another RFA journalist.
This approach promotes new models for shared investment in local reporting, increasing the chances of sustaining public service journalism, for the community, by the community, according to RFA.
We are excited to have Sarah and her talent in the newsroom and the community, continuing the tradition of the Daily News being the largest and most local news source in Bowling Green, Warren County and the region.
You might see a donate button at the bottom of her stories online and so now you know why. If you are a local individual or business who understands the vital role local journalism plays in the community and are willing to make an investment, please reach out to me so we can start a conversation.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at 270-783-3273 or via email at jimel@bgdaily news.com.