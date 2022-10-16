Looking back over the past year, I have had some profound experiences, gained some insight into myself, my profession and politics.
With the general election race heating up, political signs everywhere, candidates knocking on doors and the airwaves filled with election ads, I am glad to be back on the other side.
It really began more than four years ago, when I flirted with the idea of running for 4th District Magistrate in Warren County. I know that it is a bit odd for someone at a newspaper to run, but I was on the business side and had no direction over the news content at that time. It was not unprecedented locally; there have been journalists and media types that ran and won elections in past.
I was inspired by my father-in-law, Bobby Williams, who was a 13-year magistrate in Hardin County. He wanted to make his community better and did just that. We would always talk politics, news and what drove people when we visited. My dad was also part of that inspiration. He always claimed he was going down to file to run for mayor when he read something he didn’t like or saw a situation in the community that particularly bothered him.
My sisters and I were always fearful he would really do it. Dad as mayor, oh the horror! Looking back, he would have done an incredible job, and the paper would have had a ton of things to editorialize about.
After a lengthy discussion with Tracy, close friends, my employers at the time and a little prayer, I decided in November of last year to run for office. I had an inkling that the paper was going to be sold and I likely would be let go in the transition. I have a drive to continue to help my community, first as a journalist and then possibly as an elected official.
Let me tell you, I am working hard now, but I have never worked harder in my life in such a short period of time than in the primary race for magistrate. I always thought I knew politics and politicians, but I was wrong. I have a greater understanding and appreciation for the process and what it takes. It was a nonstop sprint to knock on doors, attend events and forums and keep up social media posts, put out signs and be seen. Shaking hands and kissing babies!
Election night I was crestfallen, I lost by 36 votes in a tightly contested race. I felt bad for my family and friends that supported me with their time, talents and treasures. I was hollow inside.
The days after the primary, I had to relive the loss with each person I ran into. Especially my Twitter followers, “Wow, how could you lose with 65,000 followers.” I knew where I lost it, door knocking. I just didn’t get to enough. It also reaffirmed what I already knew, social media is an echo chamber. Face-to-face interaction and discussion is what should drive us, not keyboard courage.
I still run into people that ask if I won, asked why they couldn’t vote for me and what is a magistrate. We really have a lot of education to do locally with regard to the political process. More on that later.
I worried for 45 days, before the sale of the paper, what I was going to do. I lost my bid to be a local public servant and I was losing my job as a community journalist. Most general managers are replaced with the new ownership. Thankfully, when the paper sold, Boone Newsmedia offered me the top spot locally. My boss said, “You are going to get to know us and we are going to get to know you.”
I am 100 days in and very happy to be running the paper and not be in the final weeks of a big campaign push as many of my good friends are. The stars aligned for me. I experienced politics in a way I never could have before as a newspaper man and now I use that knowledge in my new role in the community to better the paper and our political coverage.
We have a Voters’ Guide that will be published in print and online Oct. 26. It is a comprehensive look at the city commission, fiscal court, judicial races and more. The candidates had an opportunity to talk about themselves and their platform. The guide is filled with their advertisements and a few ads from concerned citizens groups.
We encourage subscribers and readers to submit letters to the editor and reach out about commentary pieces on stories we run, on issues and happenings in the community. We don’t run candidate support letters during this time because they are repetitive and we would be flooded with form letters and never be able to get them all in.
If you want to support your candidate, contribute to their campaign, put up a yard sign, knock on doors and most importantly, get out and vote for them.
Finally, I want to thank those 37 people that didn’t vote for me, if you had I would’ve won and I wouldn’t be running the paper.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at 270-783-3273 or via email at jimel@bgdaily news.com.