Most people call the newspaper for one of three reasons: to dispute something we have written, complain about something we have published or looking for information.
Over the past three decades, I’ve taken more than my fair share of these types of calls. There are three that really stand out and check all the boxes.
First the dispute.
The Daily News routinely scours local law enforcement reports for items of public interest or that are unusual in nature. A few years back, we published a report of a shirtless, intoxicated male who was found passed out in a barn near a bull. The subject’s name was redacted from the report that alleged he broke into the barn and tried to ride the bull. He was charged with multiple offenses, including animal cruelty.
The following day, the city editor yells across the newsroom for me to take a call. She hands over the phone and I hear an explosion of a southern drawl yelling, I did not have “relations with the bull!”
We put him on speakerphone with the newsroom gathered around as the call unfolded. It went kind of like this, and I am paraphrasing because it was some time ago and very crazy.
Caller: “I repeat, I did not have relations with the bull!”
Me: “What are you talking about? We didn’t print anything like that. We got our info from a police report that said you were intoxicated and shirtless. We don’t even know who you are.”
Caller: “My buddies told me I was in the paper. I’m gonna get a lawyer and sue you guys ... because I did not have relations with that bull!”
Me: “Look, call a lawyer, we didn’t print your name. Your buddies know who you are and must have read the story and assumed it was you.”
Caller (ranting and raving): “I don’t want anybody to know my name ’cause all I did was try to ride that bull. I didn’t do nothing wrong.”
Me: “Well, now we know your name because of caller ID. If you hadn’t called to accuse us of saying you had relations with the bull, we never would have known who you were.”
This back and forth continued for a few minutes along the same lines. He finally hung up and we never heard from him again. We got a lot of mileage out of that cowboy’s phone call. There hasn’t been a better one since.
Now the complaint.
We pride ourselves on telling or sharing both sides of the story, so when we printed that Donald Trump won the 2016 Republican party nomination for president, we followed up with a similar-sized front page story when Hillary Clinton won the Democratic nomination. I came in to work the next day to what has become my all-time favorite voicemail from likely the most feisty octogenarian I have ever heard from.
“This is Maybelle in Brownsville, Ky., and I have paid to have your paper delivered to me for years. But I just want you to know how thoroughly disgusted I am with what you have put out as a paper today. This is nothing but a rag and all you’ve done is smear Hillary Clinton all over everything. Well you know what, she’s not the only one running ... and you need to find that out. I think you’ve made the biggest mess that you have ever made yet. Now, goodbye.”
This was such a classic message, I have it saved on my phone and play it every so often when talking politics and newspapers with friends.
And finally, the information.
Before the days of widely accessible internet, people looked to the paper for random bits of info and one night I was happy to oblige.
I was in the darkroom after hours one night processing film and printing pictures of a wreck for the next day’s paper when the newsroom phone rang. I rarely answered it 30 years ago because after hours, the issues they had couldn’t be dealt with until the morning.
For some reason I pick up this call and answered “newsroom.” On the other end a pleasant sounding lady said, “I know this is going to sound crazy, but we were having a discussion and were trying to think of another famous German tank general other than Erwin Rommel.”
I shot back quickly, “Ma’am, everyone knows that’s Heinz Guderian!”
She said that on a whim, they decided to call the paper in hopes someone was there. She then thanked me for answering her crazy question. I told her the even crazier thing is that I never answer the phone after hours and it just so happens I went to Ft. Knox High School, where I spent my summers roaming the General George Patton Museum, the Army’s armor and tank museum.
After that call, I always answered the phone.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at 270-783-3273 or via email at jimel@bgdaily news.com.