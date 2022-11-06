Hundreds brave rain to pay tribute to veterans
Army veteran Kenny Ralston, of Bowling Green, salutes the American flag as it passes by. Hundreds of people braved the rain to pay tribute to local veterans at the annual Veterans Day Parade in Bowling Green, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. More than 90 entries took part in the parade.

 Joe Imel/Daily News

It has been a busy week at the Daily News covering all the things that are happening in our community. I looked at the story budgets for both news and sports and wondered how we were going to get it done. The staff has responded like champs, taking on multiple assignments and juggling events to get stories, photos and video on bgdailynews.com and in the printed edition.

(Joe Imel/photo@bgdailynews.com)

