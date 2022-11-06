It has been a busy week at the Daily News covering all the things that are happening in our community. I looked at the story budgets for both news and sports and wondered how we were going to get it done. The staff has responded like champs, taking on multiple assignments and juggling events to get stories, photos and video on bgdailynews.com and in the printed edition.
Each of our journalists has had to do more lately. The midterm elections are Tuesday and candidates are making last-minute pitches; a groundbreaking was held for the Bowling Green Veterans Center, an 80,000-square-foot, 60-bed nursing facility for military veterans that is finally becoming a reality; Warren County and city of Bowling Green recreation professionals Chris Kummer and Cameron Leis were honored for their extraordinary work; more apartments are coming; and there were business announcements and ribbon cuttings. Some of those stories were overshadowed by tougher news for the community in the form of several murder cases in the court system, child pornography charges rearing their ugly head and a shooting that is possibly tied to an overdose of a high school student and multiple other overdoses this week.
On the sports side, Western Kentucky sports and the high school playoffs are in full swing. Warren East football is undefeated, Bowling Green High School’s volleyball team made a deep run in the state tournament before losing in the semifinals, WKU football was on the road in Charlotte looking to rebound and we have a local connection to horses running this weekend at the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington.
People often ask why we print the bad news and not more of the good news that happens in the community. As general manger of the largest and oldest news outlet in the area, I feel it is our job to keep people informed by letting them know everything we can about what is happening in our communities. Of course, however, covering news of that nature can sometimes be a downer.
But Saturday morning, my spirits were lifted as I photographed an annual event that even the rain couldn’t dampen.
The annual Veterans Day Parade was my assignment after a night of shooting high school football. Our staff photographer, Grace Ramey, was in Lexington covering Winchell Thoroughbreds’ Epicenter – born and raised in Bowling Green – in Saturday’s $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland.
Overcast skies greeted me as I unpacked my cameras to prepare for the 90-float parade. Unfortunately, the rain kept a lot of people away, and there weren’t as many people as usual lining the streets on the parade route. I worried about making good pictures with so few people in attendance. I walked around in the 800 block of College Street before the parade to start talking to veterans and their families. Some vets stood on the route alone and some gathered with spouses, children and grandchildren.
The rain made pictures tough to get, with folks standing under umbrellas, taking shelter under awnings or watching from their cars. I made the obligatory photos of the Bowling Green Police Department Honor Guard, area high school ROTC units marching in unison, fire trucks from area volunteer departments and from the city. The parade grand marshals were in cars with the windows up and there was a string of political candidates riding, driving and walking the parade route.
I made a few nice frames of a brother and sister holding American flags in between diving for candy that was thrown from people on the floats. As I could see the parade was winding down, I worried I didn’t have a photo that really meant something, a moment that really said what the event was all about.
As I walked back to the Daily News offices, I saw a car parked right in front of our building with an elderly gentleman quietly sitting inside. As an American flag passed him, he would get out, stand tall and present a salute to each flag. I walked over and took up a position to capture the moment. Kenny Ralston, an Army veteran and long-time fixture in Bowling Green, was quietly paying tribute to those that served. His picture was the last I made of the day. That moment captured it all for me.
Having come from a military background – with my father a career military officer, Vietnam veteran and ultimately a casualty of Agent Orange exposure – I put my camera down and just watched in awe and admiration at Ralston’s actions. In a time of turmoil and partisan politics, he epitomized for me what we should focus on: answering the call to serve, whether it be the military, our country, our community, our schools or our fellow man.
Thank you veterans, and thank you Kenny Ralston for showing me what really matters with that one small act of respect.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at 270-783-3273 or via email at jimel@bgdaily news.com.