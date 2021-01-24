On the one hand, you could judge American democracy to be quite healthy. In November, we had our highest election turnout in more than a century. An engaged citizenry, after all, is vital to our system of government. Joe Biden received the most votes of any candidate in U.S. history, and Donald Trump the second most.
On the other hand, you can feel something is not quite right. Since the Jan. 6 insurrection, I am catching up to the vast number of people taken in by outrageous conspiracy theories and by Trump’s lies that the election was stolen. A Quinnipiac survey found 31% of Americans – including 67% of Republicans and 32% of independents – believe Biden’s win to be illegitimate.
In one way, this is the continuation of a trend that began in 2000, when a great many Democrats refused to accept the legitimacy of George W. Bush’s presidency. Liberal intransigence continued into 2004 and then reared up again in 2016 after Trump was elected.
And yet this time is different. The people who think Biden is illegitimate took those views to the next anti-democratic level (egged on by Trump) by attacking the U.S. Capitol to try to subvert the Congress from performing its constitutional duties. The mob wanted to hang Vice President Mike Pence and apparently intimidate and assault (or worse) members of Congress to force them to change the Electoral College results.
This escalation represents a serious threat to our democracy, as millions of Americans have concluded that the only legitimate elections are ones in which their preferred candidate prevails. This is an extremely corrosive – and unpatriotic – viewpoint.
“If (Biden) becomes our illegitimate president, we’re done. None of us will be voting again,” Kentuckian John Isaacs told the Courier-Journal last weekend.
Isaacs went to Washington on Jan. 6 to be part of the “Stop the Steal” rally that led to the Capitol violence. He claimed it was “mathematically impossible” for Biden to have won.
With all due respect, this is ridiculous. No American should be so wrapped up in a single politician that they declare they will never vote again because that person lost. Republican leaders have a responsibility to tell Isaacs and those who agree with him the truth: Biden won, fair and square. And they should take stock of who has lied to them during the same period.
The high probability of a Trump loss was eminently predictable, even before the pandemic. In two elections, he received a smaller percentage of the vote than Mitt Romney did in 2012. Trump’s party was wiped out in the 2018 midterms and then lost the Senate after his Georgia sabotage. Trump had a rather low political ceiling to begin with, and it fell dramatically after Jan. 6.
But Republicans have been stricken with a terminal case of magical thinking since 2016, when Trump – against all odds, predictions and polls – won the presidency. Among many Republicans, there was a feeling that, no matter how bad the polling or the president’s personal performance (did you watch the first debate?), it would just somehow work for him.
It turns out that magical thinking isn’t a good political strategy. Trump tried hard for about two weeks of his reelection campaign in late October and made it closer than many polls predicted, but it just wasn’t enough.
And that’s OK, because we are holding another election in two years, and another one two years after that. This is how we do it. Conservatives can rejoice in some of what Trump did (lower taxes, scores of conservative judges, Middle East peace agreements, etc.) even as we lament his post-election disgrace and chart a path back to national viability.
As Republicans and fellow Americans who believe in the Constitution, the new president deserves our loyalty. This doesn’t mean changing our views or values, or even thinking that a single Biden policy is good for the country (his early moves trouble me greatly, as I fear he cannot say no to the fringe left radicals in his party).
But it does mean respecting our system, which produced a legitimate result and, therefore, a legitimate president. It means renouncing political violence as a replacement for normal democratic engagement. And it means preparing to take your arguments to the American people in the next election instead of taking your vote and going home, or worse.
Most Republicans supported Trump even though he wasn’t their first choice in the 2016 primary. They stuck with him through numerous self-defeating and outrageous episodes, because we respected the election results even when Democrats did not. Republicans hoped he could win a second term and continue to deliver center-right policy victories.
But most Republicans did not sign up for the shocking level of pouting, lying and unconstitutional actions that Trump delivered on his way out. I personally wasn’t creative enough to conjure a scenario in which an American president would whip up a violent mob to threaten his own loyal vice president in a bid to overturn the election results.
Watching Biden take the oath of office was a pleasant reminder that our system held, despite the recent assault upon it. And for Republicans, it was a rather unpleasant reminder of what happens when you descend into the magical thinking that losing an election is “mathematically impossible.”
The best path forward for conservatives? Unify and rejoice around a system that lets us choose our leaders. Work with Biden to deliver the vaccine while opposing the worst impulses of the left. Focus on our conservative ideas instead of unpredictable personalities.
And, most of all, tell the truth – to ourselves and to the American people.
– Scott Jennings is a Republican adviser, CNN commentator and partner at RunSwitch Public Relations.
