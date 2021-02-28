I graduated from Western Kentucky University in May 1971, and “my” school always held the best of memories for me. There was always a laid-back attitude on campus and the local community. The professors knew their subjects and made the learning experience demanding but enjoyable, for the most part. During my time at WKU, students and faculty were treated with mutual respect and dignity.
I live in Virginia, so I usually receive news later than most. A few weeks ago, I was notified that there is a WKU Naming and Symbols Task Force that has the mission of considering changing the names of colleges and buildings because some of those “named” individuals or a family member may have once owned slaves. I further learned that our university now wishes to be “fair, just and equitable to all.” The last really came as a surprise because I had always thought that was a base premise for all schools and WKU seemed to a perfect representative of that idea. However, I notice that new code word “equitable” instead of equal in this sentence. I see it often in print and on TV these days, and it is often translated as taking something from one person who has worked for it and giving it to another who did not.
What has changed in the past 50 years to cause such an urgent and soul-searching impact to our school and local community? There appear to be individuals who are in a rush to fix problems that do not exist today. Sadly, we can no longer fix problems caused by those who lived and died before our time even if we change names on buildings. Many decades ago, these people in question were viewed by their peers, during their own time, to have all the attributes we desire today; honor, values, philanthropic investment and their love for Western. Why should their name not be honored today as they were when their names were first placed upon a college building?
Slavery was and is an evil and inhumane failure of mankind, but the blame must be shared. Many African rulers have apologized for their predecessors’ involvement in the slave trade. They apologized knowing full well that it was Africans who sold Africans, and their African ancestors involved in the trade earned millions from it.
Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. tells us that the African role in the slave trade was fully understood and openly acknowledged by many African Americans even before the Civil War. Frederick Douglass speaks of the African kingdoms in this way: “The savage chiefs of the western coasts of Africa, who for ages have been accustomed to selling their captives into bondage and pocketing the ready cash for them, will not more readily accept our moral and economical ideas than the slave traders of Maryland and Virginia,” he warned. “We are, therefore, less inclined to go to Africa to work against the slave trade than to stay here to work against it.”
The realization that Blacks sold other Blacks into slavery has been hard for many African Americans to handle. This makes it difficult to just hold the White man responsible. It’s not merely a Black/White thing. However, it seems that even those who should know better, even those who sit on the task force, still hold slavery over the heads of those who daily make their best efforts to be fair and caring to their fellow man.
Why is this happening? Those who cry racism have the power now to remake our school’s future to meet their vision. There is a critical sentence in the task force mission statement that helps us foresee this future vision, “The symbols we select and the names we use as a university should communicate our values, honor individuals for exemplary service, and recognize philanthropic investment.” Of course, Western has been meeting this mission statement throughout its history. However, apparently our current symbols are no longer those that represent the new school vision. I expect our beloved statues, plaques, artwork, names on buildings and all other symbols that have been on campus for decades will began to topple soon after the WKU Naming and Symbols Task Force hands its report to President Timothy Caboni.
