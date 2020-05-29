We were hit first and hit hardest by the economic impact of the coronavirus.
Travel industry losses will exceed any other sector. Nationally, they are expected to be nine times the losses after 9/11, with a total economic damage of more than $1.2 trillion. That also translates into more than $50 billion in reduced tax revenue.
In Kentucky, 75 percent of workers in our industry were laid off or furloughed.
Tourism must get back to work if the Kentucky economy is going to rebound. Hotel, retail, restaurants, historical and cultural sites, distillery and brewery tours, performing arts – all depend on the tourism industry, which attracts $11.2 billion in statewide spending annually.
It’s also the recipe for improving our government’s budget, because tourism generates more than $93 million in local tax revenue each year.
Tourism depends on convention and visitors bureaus such as ours to market hotels and attractions. Our convention and visitors bureaus result in sales leads that book group hotel room sales for a direct spending impact to our communities. Those visitors then need restaurants and activities while they’re here, so we work to brand the community and the region. Local businesses depend on us to market the community.
Our only revenue stream, the Warren County/Bowling Green Area transient room tax, has been decimated. The communities we serve already have lost thousands of overnight stays from cancellations due to the pandemic just in March, April and May. These drastic drops mean the Bowling Green/Warren County economy has already lost millions of dollars in visitor spending at our attractions, hotels, restaurants and shops. These dollars are crucial to the economy, as they benefit local households, which typically save at least $456 in state/local taxes because of visitor spending.
The industry was disproportionately impacted by the necessary safety steps being taken to protect everyone’s health, so it needs federal support to bring it back to life.
As Congress begins negotiations over the next coronavirus relief package, we need to invest in recovery for the tourism industry.
Providing direct and flexible assistance to state and local governments and recognition of the central role of tourism will help convention and visitors bureaus successfully navigate this crisis.
Tourism investments will give taxpayers a large return in terms of jobs and tax revenue. It also will reduce the strain on our social service agencies. Every worker brought back to his or her job is one less person and family dependent on public assistance.
Both local governments and convention and visitors bureaus depend on travel taxes to fund their essential operations. This unexpected loss of funding means that tourism may not be fully leveraged as a driver of economic recovery. Our activities are being curtailed just as the community is looking to us to serve as the backbone of the recovery effort.
No other economic sector can match tourism’s ability to quickly re-engage businesses and put employees back to work. Our office serves an essential role in supporting a community’s diverse range of businesses. Restaurants, hotels and attractions can reopen, but without the support of our office to drive visitors to those businesses, they will not fully rebound.
Unfortunately, like most convention and visitors bureaus, our organization is not eligible for CARES Act relief programs, which are available to small business or charitable nonprofits.
Three policy proposals would support our community and ensure that tourism is able to reach its full potential as a driver of recovery:
- Include another round of emergency funding for state and local governments in the next coronavirus relief package and ensure that the rules are flexible to allow every community to directly address its unique impacts from the crisis.
- Amend the CARES Act to ensure that including 501© tourism organizations and tourism-related quasi-governmental entities are eligible under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
- Allow some Community Development Block Grants to be distributed exclusively to official tourism organizations for development and promotion. In previous disasters, states and cities have utilized these grants after receiving a waiver from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Brighter days lie head for Kentucky. In order to rebound quickly, it will require smart, and targeted, investments in recovery.
