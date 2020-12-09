WASHINGTON – Not content with trying to rain on President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, outgoing President Donald Trump has signaled he may seek to recapture the Oval Office four years from now and is building a campaign war chest to that end.
At a White House party last week for members of the Republican National Committee, he said of his tenure: “It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”
Meanwhile, he seems intent on continuing to be the skunk at the class picnic. He has indicated to friends that he will buck tradition by not inviting Biden to the White House before his inauguration, nor will he attend the swearing-in of his successor. As for the other tradition of the departing president leaving a note to his successor in the Resolute Desk, one can only guess.
There is even speculation that Trump may announce his intentions for 2024 before or on Inauguration Day, which itself is expected to be a lower-key event than usual, in deference to public health precautions around the coronavirus pandemic. A counter-inauguration rally in Washington for Trump’s faithful cannot be ruled out, given his compulsive need for public adoration.
In any event, the wheels are already turning on a fundraising campaign in the guise of funding his continuing legal fight against certain states certifying Biden’s victory.
The president and his lawyers continue to make claims of voter fraud, but even Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, after a long review reported he had “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
At the same time, the Justice Department revealed that Barr in October appointed a special counsel to examine the FBI investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign, a move critics see as the attorney general putting his hand on the scales in behalf of the president. But Barr’s sudden open declaration that no credible fraud had been found in November’s election was a major blow to Trump’s relentless insistence that the election was rigged against him.
Whether this development will erode the near-solid support of Republicans who had fallen in line behind the president remains to be seen. To date, most have appeared to conclude it would be too risky politically to oppose Trump’s grip on their party.
Meanwhile, Trump continues to ply his faithful with conspiracy talk, all the while accepting and cashing their checks. The Washington Post said the Trump political operation has raised more than $170 million to maintain his legal lost cause as more states confirm Biden’s victory. The Electoral College will meet Dec. 14 and formally resolve any doubt.
If indeed Trump is determined to seek a comeback in 2024, no apparent or logical GOP challenger has yet emerged. Trump’s hint of a well-financed campaign to regain the Oval Office may be enough to freeze any such presidential rival in place for most of the four years to come.
Much of course will depend on whether Biden is able to restore normalcy to governing the country over that time.
If so, that achievement in itself may be the best antidote to another Trump nightmare.
– You can respond to this column at juleswitcover@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.