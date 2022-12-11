A year ago today, I was seated in the same recliner, with the scanner and laptop open. Little did I know I would listen to and tweet about one of the most tragic events to hit our community in recent history.
I settled in Friday night, Dec. 10, 2021, knowing that we had the potential for severe weather. I followed Landon Hampton’s weather blog at @wxornotBG so I knew to be ready, with extra batteries for the scanner, flashlights and candles.
I really didn’t expect that anything would happen so I was leisurely relaxing, with the scanner on my shoulder switching between my laptop and phone tweeting scanner traffic.
Tracy and I listened to weather and news reports and heard about the tornado moving northeast that raced through Graves County, reaching the city of Mayfield at 9:26 p.m. Mayfield experienced profound damage, including the near-total destruction of Mayfield’s downtown historic district.
I made sure to keep up with scanner traffic, tweeting as much as I could hoping to help anyone that was up and on their phone in case the weather turned bad here.
As the weather ramped up and scanner traffic increased, Tracy became nervous and told me to at least put some boots on in case something happened. When the Community Outdoor Warning Sirens (COWS) went off, I obliged her by putting on my work boots as we moved to the interior bathroom for shelter. I ran back out to grab the scanner, and we felt the house expand and contract as the tornado passed just blocks away.
And just like that, it was quiet. And then the scanner exploded, with call after call after call of damages, injury and death. I focused on tweeting as fast as I could. I was amazed at how the dispatchers, BGPD, WCSO, BGFD, WKUPD, EMS and our volunteer firefighters responded. The scanner traffic was chaotic but in a controlled way. Professionalism cut through the insanity of the event.
I was just there to record it in real time. For a few hours, I lost cell connectivity and kept tweets queued as drafts to push out later. At the same time, our staff photojournalist Grace Ramey, who lived in the heart of the Moss Creek Ave. area, stepped outside and began shooting photos of the devastation. Reporters Don Sergent and Justin Story arrived on scene.
Not until it was light did I venture out to inspect the damage. We were lucky to escape any major damage. Our good friends Cathy Rogers and the Alfords, Eric and Martha, were not so lucky. They along with many others have harrowing stories of surviving the four separate tornadoes that ripped through Bowling Green with winds topping 150 mph, uprooting massive trees and reducing structures to splinters and rubble.
The tornadoes ranged from EF-1 to EF-4 leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Seven members of a Bowling Green family were killed. It would take nearly a week to recover the body of 13-year-old Nyssa Brown. Her parents and siblings were found the day after the tornado.
One year later the Daily News is publishing a special section to commemorate lives lost and a community that came together in a huge way to overcome adversity. Along with my colleagues, I will be covering the community-wide ‘Light The Path 6:11 on 12/11’ and anyone is welcome to participate. Beginning at 6:11 p.m. on 12/11/22, participants will focus white light near and across the path of the tornadoes upward for 17 minutes. This is being done in memory of the 17 souls who died and for our community to pause and remember those that have suffered.
I hope you will consider taking part in the event tonight. Those who lost their lives deserve our respect and remembrance. I plan on documenting the special moment for the paper of record. It is important to tell the whole story of the tragedy that struck this community.
My friend, Dr. Sameer Baduardeen, is suggesting that we have a tornado memorial along the path of destruction on the US 31W Bypass toward Broadway with the names of those that lost their lives. It’s not a bad idea. I hope that we continue to do something to remember those that lost their lives and those first responders that rushed to danger to help those in need.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at 270-783-3273 or via email at jimel@bgdaily news.com.