We all have people or events that inspire us.
Besides my father, who spent his entire life defending this country as a career military officer until he died of Agent Orange exposure 40 years after Vietnam, my inspiration comes from two men who I met through my career as a photojournalist.
When it all clicked for me in the 1980s and I knew my path in life was as a community journalist, I was exposed to the work of many great photographers locally and nationally. At the Daily News we had access to all of the Associated Press photos from Kentucky and around the world. The internet was brand new and I was able to see images from the state and around the world.
I pored over photos made in Kentucky, especially by the state Associated Press photographer Ed Reinke. Ed’s job was to cover the state visually and develop a stable of stringers from newspapers in the state to share photos from their communities and help him with big events such at the Kentucky Derby, natural disasters and even presidential visits.
Ed took me under his wing, as he did with a tight-knit group of photographers at the Henderson Gleaner, Hopkinsville New Era, Danville Messenger Inquirer, Frankfort State Journal, the Ashland Daily Independent and more. We would come together to shoot under Ed’s tutelage.
He taught me not only to look for celebration photos at the end of nail-biter sporting events but to look for photos of the losing team, a “deject-agraph” he called them. Ed gave me the opportunity to have my photos of fires, natural disasters and sporting events that happened in our coverage area be seen and shared around the world.
In March of 1994, I was shooting with Ed covering the funeral of Congressman William H. Natcher. We were posted outside Eastwood Baptist Church trying to get shots of then-President Bill Clinton at the funeral. The Secret Service had 6-8 men open up umbrellas to block our view. Ed made his way around to the other side and made some great photos of Clinton and other congressional leaders with the casket of Natcher.
In a rush to get photos of the motorcade, Ed handed me his film and told me to rush to the airport and get the film to one of his great friends and fellow Associated Press photographers, J. Scott Applewhite, who was with the White House press corps.
I raced to the airport and stood at the fence where Air Force One was on the tarmac and yelled for Applewhite. He ran over and thanked me and grabbed the film and sprinted to the plane. It was exciting to be a part of coverage of historical events.
I met Ed at his hotel room where he was transmitting his photos to the AP. We had a couple of beers and he looked over my photos, critiqued them and offered advice on how to be a better photojournalist.
Ed died tragically in 2011 from injuries suffered while on assignment at the Kentucky Speedway. He was AP’s lead photographer for critical events in Kentucky history, including the 2006 Comair crash in Lexington, the 1988 Carrollton bus crash, the 1989 Wheatcroft coal mine disaster and the 1989 workplace shooting at the Standard Gravure printing plant. In addition to Kentucky stories, he covered Super Bowls, World Series championships, NCAA Final Fours, Olympics, golf championships, the Indy 500, Hurricane Andrew, and Clinton’s first inauguration.
I was crushed at hearing of his death, but I continued to churn out story-telling photos in my community and offered them up to the AP as a member paper photographer. I continued to follow Scott Applewhite’s career through his incredible coverage of politics in our nation’s capital.
His primary beat for more than three decades has been the White House where his coverage of eight presidents – Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and now Joe Biden. Applewhite began his career right here in Bowling Green, having gotten his start in photojournalism at WKU.
Fast forward 28 years and our paths cross again, this time at the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame induction in Lexington on Thursday. Scott, along with the late John B. Gaines, publisher of the Daily News for more than 50 years, were part of a class of 8 being inducted.
I was there covering the event for the Daily News. You can see my photos and read my story in this edition.
I introduced myself to Applewhite and he immediately remembered me and was familiar with my pictures used by the AP. We talked about Ed, Kentucky photojournalism and how important visual coverage is. It was a great night for me to hear his stories and talk about our craft.
Applewhite was traveling solo to the event, so I shot a few pictures of him being awarded his spot in the hall of fame. I arrived home at 1:30 in the morning and immediately sent him photos. I woke up just a few hours later to an email from Scott and it made my day.
He wrote, “It’s 5:45am so I hesitated a moment before writing to thank you for your wonderful photos from the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame event. Your reputation as a “round-the-clock” newsman there in Bowling Green suggests to me that you’ve already begun your day! You are the epitome of solid community journalism.”
I’m not trying to humble brag, but his kind words really inspired me. I am energized by his work ethic, photos and the tutelage of the late Ed Reinke. These two photojournalists, along with the community I serve, drive me every day to make great photos and run the Daily News for the betterment of the people of Bowling Green and Warren County.
There are too many “news deserts” in our country, and communities deserve a local paper that works for them and keeps them informed without fear or favor.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at 270-783-3273 or via email at jimel@bgdaily news.com.