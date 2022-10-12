On a bright Saturday afternoon on the steps of the State Capitol, hundreds of pro-life Kentuckians made a strong and impassioned plea for life. Women and men of all ages from across Kentucky joined together in one voice and one cause: to encourage voters to approve the yes for life amendment on November’s ballot. This amendment gives Kentuckians – for the first time ever – the opportunity to directly vote to protect the sanctity of vulnerable human life and safeguard our tax dollars from paying for the horrors of abortion.

