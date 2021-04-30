Vile behavior: Can somebody do something?
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., has once again encouraged violence and hatred. On April 17, she said activists “must get more confrontational” and “must stay in the street” if former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was not convicted of murdering George Floyd.
So, we have an elected official encouraging people to riot. This is insurrection. Not only is she encouraging violent behavior, she is discrediting the judicial system. She hasn’t sat in the courtroom and listened to the evidence. She is not part of the legal team. Has the rioting solved or improved anything so far?
This is completely unacceptable behavior from an elected official. Did she not watch any of the riots that occurred in 2020 and are still occurring today? Has she not noticed the thousands of businesses that have been looted and some burned to the ground? Has she not watched as buildings have been vandalized and destroyed? Has she not watched as police officers and innocent people have been assaulted and some were killed?
Yet, this representative of the people has the gall to encourage the activists to be MORE confrontational. We need more of this? Can she tell me exactly the positive impact these actions have had to date? What planet has she been on? What world is she seeing? What is her realm of reality? Activists in the streets should have absolutely no impact on the verdict of any jury. They are going to listen to the evidence and will make a determination of guilt and/or innocence. We may not disagree with the verdict, but it is no excuse for rioting, confrontational behavior or belligerent behavior.
Let’s go back to when Waters encouraged activists to attack people who worked for then-President Donald Trump. She stated: “Let’s stay the course. Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”
This is inciting harassment. It is not allowable to harass and intimidate people. Yet, no one did anything to address her behavior. I believe our Kentucky representatives were pretty quiet. Nothing happened, so here we are, again. Will somebody stand up?
At some point, there needs to be a code of ethics and code of conduct for our elected officials. Oh, wait … we have them … in every branch of government.
But no one is doing anything to address this seditious behavior.
Waters will continue to exhibit her vile behavior and attitude as long as there are no repercussions. We must condemn her behavior and the behavior of every other elected official who lets this stand.
This is not acceptable.
– Paula L. Ratliff lives in Smiths Grove and is a guest contributor.
