It has been a whirlwind first month as general manager at the Daily News following the sale of the 168-year-old publication from the Gaines family to Carpenter Newsmedia, an affiliate of Boone Newspapers, based in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
The player/coach model I wrote about in my first column has kept me busy running day-to-day operations, shooting sports on the weekends and fielding readers’ comments and questions. I would like to take this opportunity to update our readers on some of the changes they might or might not have noticed since the torch was passed from one family to another.
The biggest behind-the-scenes difference is our move inside the Daily News building from 30,000 square feet down to a manageable 5,000 for the newsroom, sports, copy desk, advertising reps, classified department, circulation and the business office. The realignment of offices and departments is better suited to operate and serve our customers.
Remaining at 813 College St. was very important to me and the staff – especially being just off the square in a vibrant downtown that is a hub of activity day and night. The building holds the history of the newspaper and surrounding community we serve. The walls are lined with framed front pages from local, national and world events that have shaped our history.
Side by side with the framed front pages are awards for our community service along with photos of Bowling Green and Warren County through the years, taken by dozens of staff photographers who started and sometimes wrapped up successful careers in journalism here. We also have a room filled from floor to ceiling with roll after roll of microfilm, containing more than 100 years of newspaper pages. Only the Kentucky Library has a more exhaustive collection of Bowling Green history.
Now for a couple of changes that will be easier to spot.
I have taken the newspaper from two sections on some weekdays to one section to highlight the in-depth local news we report and judiciously pick what Associated Press content we present to you. We still have the comics, puzzles, display ads, classifieds, coupons, columns, obituaries, horoscopes, television listings and much more. Our Wednesday, Friday and Sunday editions feature multiple sections along with inserts from retailers.
Another change coming this week involves the Country Peddler, which will see its final edition published Wednesday, Aug. 17. Established in 1971, the Peddler is a community shopping guide filled with deals, savings, coupons, specials and bargains that help make a dollar go a little further. It is delivered Wednesdays in Warren County inside the Daily News and at newsstands in Logan, Butler, Edmonson, Simpson, Ohio, Barren and Allen counties.
We are going to wrap that great savings content into the Daily News on Wednesdays and other days of the week. That will expand our advertisers’ reach to our subscribers to six days a week instead of just on Wednesdays.
Now with inflation and food costs rising, those coupons and deals are even more important. Many people who depend most on print coupons are older shoppers who may not have the willingness or the computer or smartphone savvy to adapt to digital coupons.
At the end of the day, it is a platform choice. Whether you choose to read us in print or on your computer, tablet or smartphone, we hope you will give us a chance to bring you news, advertising, coupons and entertainment.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at 270-783-3273 or via email at jimel@bgdailynews.com.