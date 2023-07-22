I was at a local watering hole sandwiched between two friends who share the same passion for sports, and unfortunately their conversation turned from football to professional wrestling, not real wrestling, but wrastlin’.
You know, the wrestling where the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) shows are not legitimate contests but entertainment-based performance theater, featuring story line-driven, scripted and partially choreographed matches. The pre-determined outcome was publicly acknowledged by WWE’s owner Vince McMahon in 1989 in order to avoid paying some taxes.
Having heard enough about the likes of Ted DiBiase, Dusty Rhodes and Rey Mysterio instead of taking about greats like Bruce Baumgartner, Danny Gable or Rulon Gardner, I decided to regale them with my own entertaining claim to fame on the mat. I hold the record for the quickest pin at Ft. Knox High School.
As a way to keep in shape for in the off-season at Ft. Knox High School, the late head football coach Joe Kelly Jaggers made the wide-bodies on the offensive and defensive line play another sport. We could choose between track, baseball or wrestling. Because I was not fleet of foot and not coordinated enough for track field events, I chose to wrestle with the other linemen.
We traveled to Ft. Campbell in the winter 1983 to compete in a tournament featuring teams from across Tennessee and Kentucky. As we walked in, all eyes turned to a mountain of man standing up against the gym wall wearing a letter jacket from a Clarksville, Tennessee, high school. He was every bit of 6’4” tall and 325 pounds. Everyone wresting heavyweight openly cringed at the thought of drawing that monster.
We set up camp in the bleachers around four mats in the gym when our wrestling coach, Bob Roach, came back shaking his head.
“I’m sorry, Joe, you drew the big guy in the first round,” he said as if I had just been sentenced to death. Everyone huddled around extending their condolences. I sat in disbelief. The matches started with the 98-pounders and worked up to heavyweight, so I had a lot of time to contemplate my fate. I just needed to last 6 minutes.
My match was up and the team rallied around me, giving me a rousing send-off to the mat. My competitor, still standing up against the wall, pulled off his letter jacket and dropped his sans-a-belt pants to reveal he was already wearing his singlet. We met at the mat with the referee between us. He towered over me as we shook hands.
Coach Roach told me to go for the legs and that’s what I did. As I lunged for those tree trunks, he put me in a double chicken wing and dropped to the mat. My feet did a rainbow over my head as he slung me down. The referee slapped the mat indicating it was over. I jumped up, relieved that I didn’t get dismembered, and went to shake his hand when the ref below his whistle and said to me, “Son, your first step was backwards, we have to do it again!”
Stunned, I got into position, deciding to go high this time. The whistle blew, and I tried to bear hug him. You guessed it, he threw the ol’ double chicken wing on me and my legs did the familiar rainbow over my head. Mercifully, the referee slammed his hand on the mat even quicker this time. It was over.
To add insult to injury, the heat went out in the Army barracks we were staying in after a long day of wresting. We were forced to head home in the bitter cold at 3 a.m. In the back of the bus we huddled around the school videographer to watch the matches. Some lasted 2 minutes, some 4 and quite a few went the distance at 6 minutes. He played mine 20 times in a row to get a full 6 minutes in.
I was pinned twice in a total of 18 seconds. My three-year wresting career included some wins, a few medals and a lot of fun, but it was definitely framed by those 18 seconds at Ft. Campbell. I don’t know for certain if that record still stands at Ft. Knox High School, but I’ll wager it’s a hard one to beat.
