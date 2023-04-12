One piece of legislation that made it through the General Assembly on the last day of the session and is awaiting the governor’s signature is House Bill 353. The measure would decriminalize fentanyl strips, which are used to detect the drug and are currently considered drug paraphernalia.
Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use as a pain reliever and anesthetic. Per the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic.
Proponents of HB 353 – which is sponsored by Reps. Kimberly Poore Moser, R-Taylor Mill, Chad Aull, D-Lexington, Daniel Grossberg, D-Louisville, Keturah Herron, D-Louisville, Ruth Ann Palumbo, D-Lexington, Josie Raymond, D-Louisville, and Rachel Roberts, D-Newport – point out that fentanyl strips are backed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and legalizing the product could help prevent overdose deaths – a category in which Kentucky ranks second in the U.S.
Data from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy indicates that overdose deaths in the state rose 14% from 2020 to 2021 with fentanyl contributing to 70% of those fatalities.
Locally, there has been a substantial increase in drugs – such as crack cocaine, marijuana and pressed pills – laced with fentanyl, according to Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman.
“You’ve got a 60% chance of dying just from trying to get high,” he explained, adding that fentanyl strips could aid in reducing these figures.
Bowman noted that in order for drug users to receive substance abuse treatment and seek recovery, they need to be alive.
“We’re not promoting the use (of drugs). But we are promoting – if they’re going to use, to use safely and know that they’re safe,” the police chief stated. “So that we still have those opportunities in the future to provide aid.”
Additionally, HB 353 would require the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to conduct a fentanyl education and awareness campaign.
We concur with Bowman and believe fentanyl strips should be viewed as tools rather than drug paraphernalia. The ultimate goal is to save lives, and if increasing the availability of fentanyl strips means more drug users have a potential shot at recovery, isn’t it worth it?