Last summer, Bowling Green embarked on a trial run of the newly dubbed Fountain Row entertainment destination center.
Following many other cities with similar areas, the EDC allows the open carry of alcohol at certain times and under certain conditions. Made possible by state law, EDCs are seen as tourism boosters and tools to increase the vibrancy of downtowns.
Bowling Green currently has the EDC in effect only on Friday and Saturday nights from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The new EDC has enhanced the downtown area, as evidenced by the fact that merchants are asking for the expansion of the program to seven days per week.
Police also report that they have not seen a spike in calls in the EDC, as some had feared, and there has been no onslaught of litter or other problems that were raised as concerns during the discussion of the formation of the local EDC.
Last week, Bowling Green city commissioners agreed at a city retreat to the concept of expanding the EDC to 7 days per week, with a few details, such as a start date, to be ironed out.
The city has spent millions of dollars in recent years to improve and enhance the downtown area, which has also seen a heavy infusion of private investment in recent years.
Entertainment venues and retailers are increasingly being joined by downtown residents, who are helping make downtown Bowling Green a vibrant place around the clock and year round.
A strong downtown is vital to a strong community, and Bowling Green is blessed to have a healthy and growing downtown.
Doing everything possible to capitalize on the vibrant downtown is the right strategy, and expanding the EDC to seven days per week is a no-brainer step to that goal.