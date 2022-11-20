The purpose of this letter is to express my interest in seeing the continuation and expansion of the WKU Folk Studies Program. Based on what I have read via recent letters, and opinions presented to the Daily News, I am convinced there is a strong desire to see the program survive.
I am not a graduate of the Folk Studies and Anthropology Department, but had the great opportunity to briefly study under Dr. Lynwood Montell, who I believe was instrumental in helping to start the program over 50 years ago. I only mention that because anything that can last for 50 years has evidently been an asset in some way to individuals, communities, the state, and yes, the university.
I am aware that numbers related to student enrollment, as well as costs associated with supporting the program will play a key role in determining the position of the program going forward. However, I want to encourage Dean Brown, President Caboni, and others to continue dialogue. An additional reason for this letter is to point out some of the assets the program offers to not only the university and its students who participate in the folk studies classes, field work, etc., but also the value-add the program provides.
As the Bowling Green-Warren County area continues to grow economically, as well as culturally, there is great value with having a Folk Studies Department at WKU. The department conducts planning, research and plays a key role toward implementing initiatives that bring about a better understanding of existing cultures, traditions and the value of preserving historic structures. The department if permitted will play a stronger role in bridging the gap between our traditional local cultures and those being offered by the many different nationalities and ethnic groups that are making the region their home.