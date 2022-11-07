Numerous studies have shown the value of early education efforts for children heading into kindergarten.
Schools can only do so much with children who have not been exposed to basic learning concepts, and children who struggle early with academic basics often continue to struggle through their academic careers.
That's where places like the Foundry Christian Community Center step in.
The Foundry’s mission is to prepare children for that critical Kindergarten year, especially those who are living in poverty, Executive Director Terry Daniels told the Daily News' Sarah Michels. The Foundry focuses specifically on the West End of Bowling Green.
That's why we were glad to see the Foundry receive a game-changing grant recently from the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky.
The $100,000 grant will allow the Foundry to build a new, 25,000 square-foot facility for its preschool, and thus serve countless more children in our community.
The Foundry's impact has already been documented.
During the 2021-22 academic year, The Foundry’s reading proficiency rate was over 80%, compared to the state average of 40-45%, Daniels said.
We are also grateful for the work of the Women’s Fund.
The Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky is a volunteer-driven, collective giving group, with the mission of making a positive impact on the lives of women, children and families of southcentral Kentucky, Executive Director Jennifer Wethington told Michels.
Women in the community donate to the fund to become members. They then vote from among a group of applicants for the annual grants. The organization also has a permanent endowment, currently at $1,167,452, Wethington said.
This year, The Foundry took first place in the voting while the other finalists – The Boys and Girls Club of Allen County/Scottsville, The Family Enrichment Center and the Salvation Army — received $15,000 recognition grants.
The Impact Grant is designed to help give a nonprofit “that boost to try something different or bring a new service to this area,” Wethington said.
Organizations like the Foundry and The Women's Fund of South Central Kentucky are to be commended for making a positive difference in our community.