Earlier this month, we published an editorial in opposition to a pair of related bills under consideration by the state General Assembly.
Senate Bill 50 and House Bill 50 would have mandated that most local elections be partisan, meaning those running in local races would have to declare a party affiliation and run in a primary and then in a general election under their party affiliation.
Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, and Rep. Matt Lockett, R-Nicholasville, sponsored Senate Bill 50 and House Bill 50.
The law would apply to all city, county and school board elections, except candidates running in independent school districts or at-large races “without a specific representation of a division or a ward.”
Thayer and Lockett said the bills were designed to increase candidate transparency and accountability.
“I believe voters should have the most amount of info possible when they go into the polls to cast their votes, and the number one step we could take to tell people about who they’re voting for is for people to declare their political party,” Thayer said.
We’re glad to see, however, that other legislators saw fit to stall the bill, meaning it has effectively died without a vote.
There are numerous reasons we joined many others in opposing these bills.
Among those is the knowledge that voting based on party label can, and has, led to wholly unqualified candidates, Republican and Democrat, being elected simply because of party affiliation.
Also, as we wrote earlier this month, the bills would take away control from local legislative bodies, forcing on them a state-mandated system.
We agree that voters should know as much about their candidates as possible, but casting a ballot simply based on party affiliation is the opposite of making a truly informed choice.
While we are glad these bills stalled during this legislative session, we know that bad bills have a tendency to resurface year after year.
We hope that these unnecessary bills are the exception and are dead for good.