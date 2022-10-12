Like an athlete with a weak heart, a city without a strong downtown cannot thrive for long.
While downtowns traditionally were the hubs of commerce and activity for towns and cities, that has changed over the decades with businesses increasingly moving to more car-friendly outskirts.
The challenge to keep downtowns strong and vital has been one faced by cities for decades now. Some have succeeded, some have not.
In Bowling Green, the formation of a Tax Increment Financing District more than a decade ago has produced more than $350 million in investments that have dramatically improved downtown.
We are also heartened by the fact that downtown Scottsville has seen a rebirth.
As the Daily News' Sarah Michels reported last week, Scottsville joined the Main Street program, a national project whose mission is to recenter communities around more vibrant, economically sound and inviting downtowns, in 2000.
"Since then, through $2.3 million worth of grants to Heart of Scottsville, each downtown quadrant within a one-block radius of the town square has been methodically renovated to be more walkable, historically appropriate, attractive to businesses and amenable to community gatherings," Michels reported.
Heart of Scottsville is the nonprofit that has been leading the revitalization of downtown for more than 20 years.
The result is what many have cited as a return to a sense of community for the city.
Since last April, Heart of Scottsville has hosted First Fridays on the first Friday evening of each month from April to December. Vendors, food trucks and people congregate downtown to celebrate, mingle and be a community.
“People linger. They don’t just pass through and grab food. They linger, they hang out and they reconnect," said Hannah Allston Brooks, Heart of Scottsville director.
Some Scottsville residents said the event reminds them of Moonlight Madness, a Scottsville tradition around the 1980s in which stores around the square would stay open late on certain nights.
The new downtown activity serves as a reintroduction to downtown Scottsville for many residents who haven’t ventured there in years, Brooks said.
Such efforts are what it takes, and will continue to take, to keep our vital downtowns thriving in the future.