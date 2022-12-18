A recent editorial about housing made some good points but in the end, it was largely self-serving as the authors represented those who were likely to receive the most front-end financial gains; nothing was said about those further down the food chain. Also, it relied on an old orator’s trick to assume certain fundamentals as a given and then proceed to discuss related topics. In this case, they assumed that economic development was great, and then moved on to housing for workers.
Economic development does have its advantages but it also has disadvantages; which seem to be ignored by those who control the avalanche of pro-growth print and audio we receive. Economic growth doesn’t just happen, it is the result of hard work by political and community leaders. This effort has served us well in the past but maybe it is time to “unhappen” the rate and scale of that growth. Once the initial economic flush is over, what are the true benefits of an additional 40,000 people in WC/BG?
Population growth means more crime, more traffic congestion, loss of green space, our children get shuffled from school to school, we wait longer for services, government budgets rise, water and air quality come under more pressure, and so forth. This is the gorilla in the room: projected growth figures for WCBG mean the equivalent populations of both Simpson and Allen County will soon move here. Planning and Zoning Commission meetings involving larger scale housing projects are typically met with vigorous opposition; informal conversations amongst the general population often lament the rate of growth but more importantly, display a general sense of helplessness to do much about it. It is not a good thing when the public begin disconnecting from a shared sense of community; one of the defining hallmarks of WC/BG.
Douglas Fugate
Bowling Green
Community rallied together
One year ago, we were victims of a terrible tornado that came through our communities and city.
As we gathered together for support of many, we also would love to show our respect for our love ones we lost. Our communities and state showed so much strength to put our city back together. In such a short period of time, we all rally for the cause of all Bowling Green and Kentucky citizens.