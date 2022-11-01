Frankort State Journal.
Last week the parents of an 18-year-old University of Kentucky student, who died from alcohol toxicity following a fraternity house party in 2021, joined two state lawmakers, who plan to file legislation that would make hazing a crime in the bluegrass state, at the Capitol to testify before the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary.
Tracey Hazelwood, the mother of Lofton Hazelwood, told her son’s story about the hazing he endured while pledging a fraternity. She reported that in the weeks prior to his death Lofton was forced to drink alcohol, chew tobacco until he vomited and participate in vandalism.
He passed away on October 18, 2021 after an investigation found that he had consumed 18 pours of bourbon in a plastic cup. According to his mother, he was left alone while extremely intoxicated and by the time he was discovered to be unresponsive it was too late.
Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, and Rep. Jonathan Dixon, R-Corydon, plan to file legislation — which would be known as Lofton’s Law — that would criminalize hazing in Kentucky.
Hazing is defined as an action that endangers the mental or physical health of a minor or student for the purpose of recruitment, initiation into, affiliation with or enhancing or maintaining membership or status within any organization.
According to the proposed legislation, activities considered hazing including causing, coercing or forcing a minor or student to violate federal or state law; consume any food, liquid, alcoholic beverage, drug, tobacco or other controlled substance; endure physical brutality, sexual brutality and other activities that endanger the person’s physical and mental health.
A person found guilty of first-degree hazing would be facing a Class D felony if she or he “intentionally or wantonly participates in hazing that results in serious physical injury or death.” The charge of second-degree hazing would be considered a Class A misdemeanor if he or she “recklessly participates in the act of hazing.”
One Republican asked Mills and Dixon to consider a stiffer penalty by making first-degree hazing a Class C felony.
“Or just find ways to be more punitive to discourage this type of criminal behavior, or maybe even have some sort of aggravated offensive if it involved some sort of fraternity or sorority hazing practice,” Rep. Patrick Flannery, of Olive Hill, stated.
Hazing is basically an extreme form of bullying and there is no need for it in our society. We believe that criminalizing hazing and making it punishable with jail time could help deter future incidents and ultimately deaths.
“We need Lofton’s Law in place as soon as possible,” Tracey Hazelwood testified. “It’s not going to bring my son back, but it might save somebody else’s son.”