When it comes to homelessness and a lack of affordable housing, there are no easy solutions.
Communities across the country have been seeking solutions to these issues for decades, with minimal success.
Nevertheless, these problems have a tangible impact on people and communities as a whole, and solutions are worth exploring.
That is why we support a proposed plan put forth last week by Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott.
Alcott presented a $4 million proposal to reduce homelessness and boost affordable housing during a work session at a city commission meeting.
The proposals came after 13 of the city’s nonprofits responded to a 2021 questionnaire asking what they wanted most from the city.
As the Daily News’ Sarah Michels reported, all but one respondent said that the city should “take an active leadership role to help people impacted by homelessness” and contribute to long-term solutions. About half also asked the city to support more affordable housing.
Alcott’s two-part proposal uses American Rescue Plan Act funds:
$1 million would be used to refurbish Salvation Army’s welfare and transient center on Main Avenue, which Alcott said “needs a lot of help.” Another $1 million would be for operating expenses of a “Bowling Green Collaborative House” to be housed in the Salvation Army facility.
The effort would entail bringing staff and resources from other city nonprofits, such as Lifeskills and Room in the Inn, into the Salvation Army facility to create a “one-stop shop” of overnight shelter and case management.
The second part of the proposal would mean investing $2 million of ARPA funds into a one-time affordable housing grant to be managed by the city’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department.
“If we’re gonna take on this internally, I think the best way for (the city) is to invest in the nonprofits that are already doing a tremendous job of taking care of people, getting them help, working with them on their daily struggles, helping them with their daily needs, whether it’s medication, food, subsistence, driver’s license, bicycle, getting warm clothes or transitioning to affordable housing,” Alcott said.
The primary question from commissioners was whether $2 million would be enough for the affordable housing grant.
It’s a good question. The reality is that no one can confidently say what amount would be needed to “solve” the issue.
Even with that reality, we believe the plan proposed Tuesday will be a good first step.