A project long in the works to help transform Bowling Green’s riverfront is starting to take shape.
With a broader vision to better take advantage of Barren River, city officials have been working on securing grants and making plans for large swaths of riverfront property now largely unused.
As the Daily News reported last week, the latest effort was when the city launched a website where visitors could comment and provide feedback on what they would like to see on the 70 or so acres on either side of River Street.
According to Brent Childers, the city’s director of neighborhood and community services, about 1,200 people filed responses on the website.
“We saw how much enthusiasm there was about the project,” Childers said. ”I think what it really gives us is a better idea of what are people looking for in this space, what are the priorities.”
The principal designer of the project, Andy Knight of design firm MKSK, said the input was impressive. The company has worked in much larger cities and seen less community feedback.
“You can see the passion exuding from the community and that’s great. As a designer, that’s what you want,” Knight said.
Knight said the responses will help designers make the park feel like it belongs to the people of Bowling Green.
While we are still in the design phase, the input generally championed natural spaces, as opposed to typical park elements such as playgrounds or sports fields, officials said.
That is certainly a wise direction for the unique space that should take advantage of the existing natural elements such as the open spaces, trees and, or course, Barren River.
We have long championed the effort to better utilize our unique riverfront as a destination for visitors and an overall resource for the community.
We also applaud the effort to gather the public’s input. After all, it is ultimately city residents who will be the main users of whatever is developed.