Happy birthday for Nov. 28: Simplicity will help you keep things running smoothly. Your numbers are 5, 16, 23, 29, 37, 39, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Slow down, think matters through carefully, relax and observe. Actions speak louder than words. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Embrace change. Good alternatives are heading your way. Romance is encouraged. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Balance, integrity and not bending to someone’s demands will be necessary. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be more of an adventurer. Explore the possibilities to discover what you are capable of doing. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Quiet pursuits are favored. Don’t fight the inevitable; learn to go with the flow and follow your heart. Choose peace of mind. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out and associate with people who are doers, accomplishers and have something to offer. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set up a business meeting or get together with someone from your past. This will help you realize what’s possible and how best to go about getting what you want. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Find out more about the people you need in your life to get ahead. Romance is on the rise. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Show everyone what you are capable of doing. Use your intelligence, ingenuity and talents to assist others as well as to help yourself. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stop thinking about what you want to achieve, and start putting your plans in motion. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think big, but remain moderate in all that you do. Don’t make an impulsive decision. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your life, financial dealings and purchases moderate. Simplicity will bring you more in return than trying to take on too much at once. HHHH
