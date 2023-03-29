Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer. Recently, in a state long plagued by high rates of cancer, Kentucky legislators passed a bipartisan measure that requires health insurance companies to cover biomarker screenings – which can help doctors determine the best treatment plan for patients with cancer and other diseases.
Biomarker tests screen patients for genes, proteins as well as other substances. The screenings give doctors valuable information about the patient’s condition and how the patient will react to certain medications based on their genetic composition, which allows for targeted treatment.
House Bill 180, which allows for coverage to be mandated at a minimal cost, was unanimously approved in both legislative chambers – 97-0 in House in February and 34-0 in the Senate – and has been signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear.
According to Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, if patients know what to spend upfront it may actually save them money in the long term and that would have a positive impact on the cash-flow of the health care system. Stivers touted the legislation as “one of the better bills” that was considered this session.
“Early, precision testing results in improved quality of life, better health outcomes and reduces the costs of overall treatment,” Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser, R-Taylor Mill, sponsor of the measure, stated.
Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, a cancer survivor, called biomarker test “extremely important” and said the screenings are “the future of medicine.” She also noted that during her own battle with the disease, the only thing her insurance company refused to cover was biomarker testing.
Those who are fighting cancer and other diseases have enough to worry about without having to fret over whether or not their insurance company will pick up the tab for screenings that are vital to their treatment.
In fact, we believe it is sad that elected leaders even had to consider this bill.
Insurance companies should have been proactive and taken the initiative to pay for the testing, rather than being required to do so by law.
We applaud legislators on both sides of the aisle and Beshear for realizing the importance of this measure and working together to get it passed and signed into law.