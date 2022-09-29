Many older residents lament the lack of civics classes in high school and we understand why. ivics is the study of the rights and duties of citizenship and how government works, taking in history, political science and various social sciences.
Although seemingly neglected by today’s curriculum, it’s important for students to understand civics. As tax-paying Americans, one should realize tax dollars are supporting government. We deserve to understand how our government works and we must understand our duties and rights for our democracy to continue to work.
Sept. 17 was United States Citizenship Day, a good day to discuss civics.
In 1940, Congress established I Am An American Day on the third Sunday in May. In 1952, President Harry Truman signed a bill doing away with the previous holiday and creating U.S. Citizenship Day on Sept. 17, coinciding with the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.
Among our rights are freedom of speech, of the press, of religion, of assembly and to petition the government.
We should appreciate those freedoms — freedoms that make us among the most free people in the world — by understanding our duties as American citizens. Our duties include respect and obeying laws at all levels of government; respecting the rights, beliefs and opinions of others and participating in the local community by paying taxes, serving on juries when called, being aware of what is happening in your community, state and nation and voting as your conscience sees fit.
Being a good citizen might seem easy, but it’s not. If it were, we would not have low voter turnout on Election Day. The Council on Foreign Relations found voter turnout in the United States is below average among high-income countries.
Our democracy has faced challenges in recent years. If it is to survive, we all must fulfill our duties and to fulfill them, we must understand them.