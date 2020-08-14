A better way to treat COVID-19 patients?
I was thinking, in 1976 after I finished my Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, I had a job interview at LifeSkills. At that time LifeSkills was at 222 Woodway Drive. I learned that this building was the “TB treatment center” in the 1950s.
I thought to myself, this could be a very good idea/model. Anyone who tested positive for the coronavirus could live in a similar type of situation with nurses and doctors, be away temporarily, for the family’s and community’s safety.
When listening to NPR radio, I heard that a Dr. Feinstein, a leading physician at the national public health level had been in contact with the doctors in Hunan, China. The doctors in China stated that by martial law, this is exactly what they did. China took anyone who tested positive or had a temperature or cough, and were made to go to a treatment center, treated there and isolated until they recovered. The doctors in China said that this was the “turning point” in slowing and reducing the epidemic.
Dr. Feinstein went on to say that currently, many hotels are vacant. This could be a source for temporary treatment centers. A person could have a private room, private bathroom, and have some of the amenities of living in a possible semi-luxury hotel, while becoming well.
What about governmental authority? Dr. Feinstein stated that each state can delegate medical professionals, the authority to involuntarily detain someone, if the person is not voluntarily willing to be treated, and treat any person who is a “public health threat,” to the rest of their community.
Seems like this would be a very good idea to try in Kentucky and other countries to protect us all, as a vaccine is being developed. Your thoughts?
Charles Webb
Bowling Green
