Call me old-fashioned – trust me, I’ve been called a lot worse – but I still believe each generation has an inherent obligation to leave the world in better shape than they found it. And while the jury is still out on my generation, I believe this responsibility includes creating a more just world.
But what exactly does that mean? I’m not an expert on the subject, but I do have a few ideas:
In a just world, everyone would be judged by the content of their character and not the color of their skin. Labels would be reserved for canned goods, not human beings.
In a just world, the ideal would be championed over the pragmatic. Everyone would have access to quality healthcare regardless of their ability to pay and we would find a way to make the economics work.
In a just world, people would be valued over profits. Everyone everywhere would have clean drinking water and billionaires would use their resources for the greater good and not to take vanity rides to the edge of the atmosphere.
In a just world, our elected representatives would be concerned about societal problems - not their own personal political aspirations. Oh, and liars would not be tolerated; anyone who knowingly lied about anything would immediately be shown the door.
In a just world, compensation would be related to the amount of work someone does, not to the position they occupy on the organizational chart. Moreover, the good old boys/girls’ network would be a thing of the past and the most qualified applicant would always get the job.
I know. Some of you are probably saying that I’m just a dreamer. But hey, I’m not the only one.
A just world is possible; we just need the resolve to bring it into existence.