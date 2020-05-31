Warren County voters have been encouraged by the county clerk to vote by mail in the June 23 primary election. We are excited about this proposition as an opportunity to improve voter turnout and accessibility for Kentuckians.
However, as not everyone will vote by mail, we are concerned that the current plan limits in-person voting to only one location due to COVID-19. Warren County’s planned polling location is Phil Moore Park, which is a 20-minute drive from downtown Bowling Green and inaccessible by public transportation. Offering this single polling location presents barriers to safety and access for those who vote in person.
To protect public health and our right to vote, we offer the following suggestions to the county clerk and other stakeholders:
- Provide active voter education to encourage and inform voters to use the absentee, mail-in voting option, as ballots must be requested by June 15.
- Provide an additional polling location in Bowling Green that addresses the voting needs of the county’s most densely populated area (possibly Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary or drive-through voting near downtown).
- Extend the hours at the county clerk’s office where ballots will be accepted by appointment, June 8-22, in order to allow increased access for working voters (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
- Work with GO bg Transit or otherwise provide public transportation to Phil Moore Park on Election Day.
- Request public input and assistance to improve voter accessibility now and as we plan for the general election in November. We are #TeamKentucky, and we are better together.
We encourage our fellow community members (faith organizations, nonprofits, business associations, etc.) to provide input to our community leaders and the county clerk’s office regarding the election process, and help keep the public informed of their voting rights during these unusual times. Let’s get out the vote!
Megan Adkins and Adam Lockwood
Bowling Green
