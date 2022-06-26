MAILBOX A weekend with my conservative friends Jun 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Occasionally I am accused of leaning to the left. I’m not sure where that comes from, but then again, nothing much surprises me anymore.For the record, a lot of my friends are staunch conservatives. Others are Trump supporters.To prove I have no hard feelings, I’ve decided to invite several over for the weekend. In fact, I already have things planned out. Let me know what you think. I’ll need everyone to be at my place by 6 a.m. so we can get an early start. After the flag-raising ceremony, we’ll head to Cracker Barrel for the He-Man breakfast with extra bacon.Then we’ll drop by the Army Surplus Store and check out the latest camo and high-capacity magazines before making our way to the firing range to shoot off a few armor-piercing rounds.Next, we’ll swing by the pro-life rally for a while before heading to the baseball game, where we’ll down a few dogs and beer.But we may need to leave a little early to get the afternoon double feature, “Patton” and “Braveheart.” Classics.Then it’s on to the Lee Greenwood concert before returning home to have some of mom’s homemade apple pie and shoot bottle rockets at the liberal’s house across the street. But we can’t stay up too late, we have church on Sunday. I hear the sermon is on gender intolerance.After dinner on the ground, we’ll visit the cemetery to pay our respects to our relatives who fought for the South.If it was deer season we’d likely go hunting, but since it’s not we’ll probably just throw a few horseshoes and then watch the “Bonanza” marathon on Netflix.Or we could head to the pool hall. Depends on what everyone wants to doSo … what are your plans for the weekend?Aaron W. HugheyBowling Green Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew Chick-fil-A coming to site near Nashville RoadGaines family announces sale of Daily News to Boone NewspapersWCPS employee fired after sex abuse arrestRepublic Services awarded city waste collection franchiseMultiple black bear sightings reported in Smiths Grove'Remember her as a person': Search for killer continues in Morgan Violi abductionS O'Neil HarrellWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsRaymond Neal KeownRichard "Rockin' Rick" Francis Thomsen Images Videos State News Man pardoned by former Ky. governor faces assault charges Army private's plea shelved internet fantasy chat defense Abortions stop at Kentucky clinics after Supreme Court rules U.S. Army private admits plotting attack on military unit Kentucky aluminum plant idling, laying off 600 workers National News BET Awards return Sunday with Doja Cat as leading nominee AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Today in History: June 26, first Harry Potter book published AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT Alaska Supreme Court ruling keeps Sweeney off House ballot POLITICAL NEWS Biden, G-7 leaders huddle on energy, inflation, Ukraine war Senate confirmed justices to end Roe. How will voters react? Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision 'victory for white life' Groups seek to halt Arizona "personhood" law after Roe falls Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue over Utah abortion ban Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView