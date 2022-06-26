Occasionally I am accused of leaning to the left. I’m not sure where that comes from, but then again, nothing much surprises me anymore.

For the record, a lot of my friends are staunch conservatives. Others are Trump supporters.

To prove I have no hard feelings, I’ve decided to invite several over for the weekend. In fact, I already have things planned out. Let me know what you think.

I’ll need everyone to be at my place by 6 a.m. so we can get an early start. After the flag-raising ceremony, we’ll head to Cracker Barrel for the He-Man breakfast with extra bacon.

Then we’ll drop by the Army Surplus Store and check out the latest camo and high-capacity magazines before making our way to the firing range to shoot off a few armor-piercing rounds.

Next, we’ll swing by the pro-life rally for a while before heading to the baseball game, where we’ll down a few dogs and beer.

But we may need to leave a little early to get the afternoon double feature, “Patton” and “Braveheart.” Classics.

Then it’s on to the Lee Greenwood concert before returning home to have some of mom’s homemade apple pie and shoot bottle rockets at the liberal’s house across the street.

But we can’t stay up too late, we have church on Sunday. I hear the sermon is on gender intolerance.

After dinner on the ground, we’ll visit the cemetery to pay our respects to our relatives who fought for the South.

If it was deer season we’d likely go hunting, but since it’s not we’ll probably just throw a few horseshoes and then watch the “Bonanza” marathon on Netflix.

Or we could head to the pool hall. Depends on what everyone wants to do

So … what are your plans for the weekend?

Aaron W. Hughey

Bowling Green

