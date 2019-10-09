Abortion a major campaign issue
I would like to know Andy Beshear’s views on abortions. It should be a great concern for all of us.
The Bible says “Thou shalt not kill”
Please pay great attention when you cast your vote.
Sincerely,
G.D. Vincent
Bowling Green
