I enjoy reading Joe Imel’s commentary each week, I usually laugh a something he writes because he usually puts a smile on my face. But for the June 18 commentary, “Don’t sweat the small stuff,” Joe mentioned things about his father and the importance of fathers in children’s lives.
As chairman of West Side Camp Inc., a nonprofit organization my mother suggested that me and my brothers start to pay back the effort of Mr. Ches Johnson and the Presbyterian Church started in the Delafield area me and my younger siblings attended, I have a concern about the lack of fathers in our children’s lives also. As we look at our country, there are many things that draw us away from what the real problem is – the breakdown of the family. This does not mean that other problems don’t exist, but the lack of fathers in the home is the major cause of the problems we see today.
Research shows that the United States has the highest percentage of fatherless homes for children under 18 than any other country in the world at 34%.
If you were to line up every social issue you could think of – such as poverty, our growing number of prisons, domestic abuse, drug and alcohol abuse, teen pregnancy, poor performance in schools – the research shows that there is one issue that has a relationship to all of them: father absence.
We at West Side Camp, Danny Carothers, Mike Pillow, Barry Prude and me are working very hard to make a difference in children’s lives and to encourage fathers to get involved with their children. Thanks again Joe Imel for writing about your father.
The Rev. Ron Whitlock,
Bowling Green
Who will preserve our ag land?
Say what you want about California. I moved here full time three years ago to be near our grandkids. As crazy as California has become, they do protect the farmlands. It is nearly impossible to change ag land to residential. Why? Once it is gone ... it is gone.
In our three years here, we have not seen (governments) turn down one request to change agricultural to residential. Why is this? Money in pockets of legislators. No accountability. Each of these large projects on karst needs an Environmental Impact Report.
I am a retired archaeologist and wondering where and how these reports are handled in Warren County. In three years here full time, I have not seen an agricultural land to residential “cookie cutter” houses turned down. Who is preserving our forests and agricultural land?