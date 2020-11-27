Accept responsibility for student loans
During the recent campaign, there was discussion of forgiving student loans.
Before this legislation is passed, I ask Congress to reimburse me and other parents who worked additional jobs and made sacrifices so their children could graduate debt-free. Special consideration should be made for those students who worked part-time jobs or even full-time jobs and took breaks in the education in order to graduate with no debt.
Now, these same people who did the “right” thing are to have their tax monies used to pay for someone else’s debt. We often hear about accepting responsibility for your actions, and student loans are one of them.
Duane Rector
Smiths Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.