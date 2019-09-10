We recently visited the African American Museum at 1783 Chestnut St.
Since we both grew up in Bowling Green during the 1950s and 1960s, we believed we knew a lot about the African American community and their lives during those times. We were wrong. Ms. Wathetta Buford and Ms. Maxine Ray offered an enlightened view of our history, room by room, while we toured the museum. The tour was informative, thought-provoking and delightful.
If you have not yet been to the museum, we certainly recommend it. It is funded by donations only. There is an African American Museum Gala at the Knicely Center on Sept. 21 to raise both funds and awareness for this very worthwhile project.
Linda and John Capito
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.