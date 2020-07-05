As I read the recent letter from Aaron Hughey ("How to know if you have 'privilege' " – June 30) regarding privilege, written in his normal condescending style trying valiantly to instruct us who are part of the great unwashed, he inspired me to provide a guide on privilege as well.
Here it is: If you live in America, you’re privileged. So now you know.
George Gootee
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.