I want everyone to please research what I’m about to tell you. Just Google to research the story. Has anyone heard of Daniel Shaver? Of course not - because he was white! He was an “unarmed white man” killed by a “white police officer!” Watch the 4 minute video. After watching it, imagine that Mr. Shaver was Black.
Then everyone would know who Daniel Shaver was. Because he was white, this is just a matter of one rogue, out of control cop. If he were Black, racism would be the excuse and riots and protests would erupt immediately. Has anyone heard of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom? Of course not - they were white. They were the victims of what is known as the “Knoxville Murders.” They were taken hostage, raped, beaten, tortured, and murdered. They were killed by four Black men and one Black woman. This didn’t make the news in order to “protect” black people from looking bad. The news media makes it look like cops “target” Blacks when in actuality only 9 unarmed Blacks were killed by white cops in 2019 against 19 whites. The result has been cities being burned down to stop this horrendous epidemic. ALL LIVES MATTER. Every life is equally important and should be reported on by the media in equal proportions and emphasis. Please read about the two crimes cited in this letter. We can’t pander to any race, group or religion. Everyone should be treated the same! America is crumbling due to liberal inaction right now.
Wake up liberal media!
Eric Wheeler
Bowling Green
And as if on cue, EA,EW pokes his head out again with more of his errors of omission.
Key word here being disproportional.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6080222/
As to the other comparison;
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/jun/05/larry-elder/larry-elder-mislabels-statistics-fatal-shootings-p/?fbclid=IwAR1brySzbSQUap31iydqbG38I3fSuwDg3SsTKyKgT9qbnWtPL3HPoa-JS5E
Wake up indeed.
