Alpha Theta No. 662 of ESA, a local service organization, has been busy preparing for our 55th annual Antique Show and Sale on Sept. 6-7 at the Sloan Convention Center at 1021 Wilkinson Trace in Bowling Green.
We have been a supporter for several local nonprofit organizations, plus St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, for the past many years. This is one of the longest-running events of its kind in this area. We would like to have your support this year, which has been slow in the past. We have dealers from this area and surrounding counties and states attending. Many dealers have been showing and selling their fine antiques, arts, primitives, collectables, glassware and more for many years.
This year we are excited to have ARS Antique Restoration Studio from Florida returning to our show to restore glassware, porcelain, crystal and other fine pieces.
We look forward to seeing you at our show.
Virginia Thompson
Bowling Green
