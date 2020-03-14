We've been taught to rely on COWS, weather radios and phone alerts to warn us of severe weather, but those things are only as good as the people behind them. In our case, none of these alerts ever went off, and at midnight on March 3 an EF2 tornado tore through Cobblestone neighborhood with no warning, causing extensive damage to our home and others in the Alvaton/southern Warren County area.
We would like to take the opportunity to say “thank you” to so many of the individuals, agencies and organizations that came to check on us and our affected neighbors in the pre-dawn hours of the morning, especially while secondary storms were still on their way in – specifically the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Plano Volunteer Fire Department, Warren RECC, Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief, other emergency personnel and especially our Cobblestone friends and neighbors, who rushed to our home with tarps and other supplies to cover things up before more rain caused further property damage.
We appreciate the efforts of everyone who worked to ensure our safety and get us back to a state of normalcy, and are grateful to be a part of such a wonderful neighborhood and community.
Zack and Andrea Sherrill
Alvaton
