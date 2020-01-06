Well, it has happened, people – the Democratic Party is no more. It is now the new generation of the Communist Party, and any Democrat that follows Schumer, Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff, you are a communist.
They are the Gestapos of this Communist Party and the people that follow these Gestapos are now also a communist. So it is a very sad day for America, that we the people let the Communist Party reform from yesteryear.
But with all the Republicans and independent voters, if any of you Democrats do not want to join the Communist Party, come on over to the good life and join the Republican Party.
God help America if we let this Communist Party grow and rule this nation. Come on, people.
Wake up America, join the forward march, not the one who will bury you.
Joe Rozelle
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.