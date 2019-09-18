We have an addiction to guns that needs to be broken. In 2017, over 10,000 people were murdered with firearms – 70 percent of which were by handguns.
So, I propose handguns be banned, along with the next favorite of murderers: the semi-automatic rifle. We could really learn by looking at Japan, Korea and England, where gun violence is almost nonexistent, and follow their leads. I know people are hardcore on keeping their guns, but this needs to happen. This issue almost seems like a heroin user that knows they're going to have to give it up one day, but "not today." Well, today is finally here. I, and most of the American people, have had enough of this farce. Background checks are a farce. EPOs are useless until after the fact.
More guns are not the answer! So, when are we going to look at fundamentally changing the way we think about guns? Can we realize that the Second Amendment is actually outdated and needs revision? Can we understand that handguns are the No. 1 murder instrument in this country and take steps to ban them?
My proposal would be to ban handguns and semiautomatic rifles, give people a time period and incentive to turn them in, then begin a transition where only law enforcement and licensed individuals would be allowed to possess them. And to make it stick, anyone caught in possession of an illegal firearm would automatically spend seven days in jail and have it/them confiscated. I expect people to be very upset at these thoughts, but it's absolutely necessary if we expect to have real results.
And it will take time for this approach to work, but eventually it will. Remember Ronnie Van Zant's words from 40 years ago – "Handguns are made for killin', they ain't no good for nothing else."
Robert Moore
Franklin
