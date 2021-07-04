Kentucky's two U.S. senators, Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell, must help us get the For the People Act passed and signed into law.
Why wouldn't they?
This bill would strengthen our voting, elections, campaign finance and ethics laws. Its reforms have passed in red, blue and purple states and municipalities, often with bipartisan support. They are tried and true.
Congress must insulate us against the authoritarian and anti-democratic forces in this country that are cutting more and more people out of the political process and help keep our elections safe and true. Voting is the cornerstone of democracy. We should not only vote ourselves, but we should all demand of our senators that they honor their pledge to we, the people, and defend our democracy by passing the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
Ronn Kistler
Bowling Green