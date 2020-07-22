I recently had the opportunity to participate in a virtual meeting with Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
As Sen. McConnell works to address the devastating impacts of COVID-19, I hope he keep the nonprofits that have been so critical to the health of Kentucky in mind. Many organizations in the charitable community have taken a devastating financial hit during this crisis, including one that is very important to me: the American Cancer Society.
Now ACS needs our help. As a larger nonprofit, the American Cancer Society cannot access much of the relief that was part of the original CARES Act. I’m urging Sen. McConnell to ensure the next stimulus package includes relief for nonprofits with more than 500 employees and further strengthens the charitable giving tax deduction.
Cancer hasn’t stopped, so neither can we. Sen. McConnell, help support ACS and the millions of cancer patients who rely on its services.
Kim Lindgren
Bowling Green
