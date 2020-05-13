While it still remains to figure out the origins of the virus, aside from assuring those most vulnerable to the virus are protected, much of the domestic response has been nothing short of pandemonium fueled by hysteria.
So much of the public has been conditioned to think that those that stand up for their freedom are selfish extreme, irrational and lawless. COVID-19, not so much the virus itself as much as the response, is the singular greatest case of political gaslighting in our lives.
Some have been conditioned to believe if you support the Second Amendment, you didn’t care about people's lives, or to believe you are a racist or sexist if you voted for Donald Trump – just like some are being conditioned to believe that pointing out the facts about this "plandemic," as well as exposing government officials, both elected and unelected, to not blindly abide by their ridiculous and dangerous rules about worthless masks and social distancing, means we don’t care about people or if they live or die.
One of the key elements in abusers and narcissists is control. One way to do that is to divide and conquer. Hence political gaslighting.
Certainly a big aspect is those demanding that the shutdown continue. People who have worked hard all their lives should not be forced to lose it all for your safety. Landlords still have to pay their mortgages even if renters have reprieve, business owners that are shut down right now still have fixed expenses that they must pay without any revenue coming in to pay for it.
Social shaming is a big part of this. People have a right to make decisions on their best interest, not forced to do that which will not do them any good. Psychological manipulation, or gaslighting at its finest, and we keep falling for it.
Edmond Schwab Jr.
Bowling Green
