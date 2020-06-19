“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
The Preamble to the United States Constitution establishes the police power of the state by its call for justice common defense, general welfare and securing the blessings of liberty. Those who wish to defund and/or abolish police departments are ignorant of our Constitution. The police function does not devolve sorely to state and local governments under the provisions of the Tenth Amendment. The Preamble provides the basis for having an FBI, Secret Service, Marshal’s Service, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Federal Drug Administration, Forest Service. Without these agencies, Antifa would reign supreme and anarchy would prevail. The attempted coup d’etat (impeachment) of Donald J. Trump may well have succeeded.
A police function is essential to good social order. Murders and other crimes would run rampant. No authority would exist to pursue criminals and solve crimes. Indeed, no definition of crimes may exist. Perhaps private militias would emerge to dictate what is a crime. In Seattle, such groups reportedly have been shaking down small businesses owners and others for protection.
We the people need to rise up in unison and repel these calls to disband and defund police, and it is but a small leap to apply this mantra to all law enforcement agencies.
Thomas Lobenstein
Alvaton
Bit of a stretch there chief. The Supreme Court has ruled that there are no affirmative rights to aid by the police found in the U.S. Constitution. The “no duty to protect” rule remains law to this day.
And it appears as though you have a fundamental misunderstanding of what 'defunding' the police actually entails.
