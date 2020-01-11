I would like to thank Eric Wheeler (Mailbox, Dec. 31) for trying to point out the mistakes the Democrats are making, the mistakes about my president.
I was taught as a young child to always have respect for our president regardless of who was in the White House.
I did not like the idea that President Barack Obama cut our military the way he did, but he was our president and I respected him. Now I see our country full of hate.
The president that Illinois likes to claim said a house divided cannot stand. I pray the president can keep protecting the people that hate him.
Shirley Basham
Bowling Green
